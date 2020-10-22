The University of Patra has issued a stinging critique of education reforms passed by the previous leftist administration, notably the merger of universities with technical colleges (TEIs).

The university, which was merged with a regional TEI, said the quality of its teaching had plummeted and it was struggling to operate.

In a statement, the university’s senate noted that the merger had taken place despite its “intense opposition,” and described the reform as “haphazard, without an academic plan or support.”

It added that the reform has “deeply undermined the University of Patra’s academic prospects and development, creating obstacles even for its educational function.”