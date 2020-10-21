ATHEX: Stock traders appeared to be distracted

The downbeat mood across European markets and the shift of the market’s attention to the re-issue of the sovereign 15-year bond on Wednesday put the local market on stand-by and the majority of stocks on a slightly downward course in anticipation of developments on the health and geopolitical fronts. The benchmark narrowly failed to hold on to the 620-point level.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 619.98 points, shedding 0.53% from Tuesday’s 623.27 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.54% to close at 1,462.50 points.

The banks index eased 0.79%, as Piraeus fell 1.91%, National lost 1.72% and Eurobank parted with 1.23%, while Alpha improved 0.97%.

Ellaktor outperformed with a 4.97% jump. Motor Oil gave up 2.17%, Fourlis Holdings conceded 2%, OTE telecom decreased 1.71% and Viohalco dropped 1.23%.

In total 38 stocks recorded gains, 59 reported losses and 17 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 31 million euros, slightly lower than Tuesday’s €31.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.51% to 43.52 points.