The government is seeking to create a new generation of property investors and buyers from abroad after the pandemic subsides.

This effort will be spearheaded by new legislative instruments such as a recent amendment on the transfer of tax residence to Greece by northern European pensioners, a similar regulation for wealthy entrepreneurs from abroad and the utilization of new trends in the labor market.

Speaking at the 21st Prodexpo forum on Wednesday, Alternate Finance Minister Thodoris Skylakakis stressed Greece’s ability to attract foreigners as well as to repatriate Greeks who have left the country in the last decade by tapping into the expanding trend of telework.

“People could come from abroad and work from Greece, even if the company that employs them is based in another country. The country’s favorable climate and low property prices in comparison with other European countries, as well as the relatively successful management of the coronavirus pandemic have laid the groundwork for this,” said Skylakakis. He added the continued improvement of telecoms is key to that end.