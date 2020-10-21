Owner of nursing home dies in suspected suicide after infections

The owner of a nursing home in the northern Athens suburb of Agios Stefanos where several people were found to have been infected with the coronavirus, committed suicide early Wednesday.

According to police investigators, the man was found dead in his home, after having apparently shot himself with a shotgun that was found at his side.

The police did not reveal any details about why the man might have taken his life and appear to have ruled out foul play.

Three residents at the nursing home have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days, including an 88-year-old woman who has been hospitalized.