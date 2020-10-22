Global challenges tackled at Greek-British symposium

The 4th Greek-British Symposium, an initiative of British Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith, takes place on Friday and is anticipated with great interest in view of Brexit.

Due to Covid-19, this year’s edition will be a hybrid (part physical, part digital) conference, meaning that speakers and a limited audience will have the option to gather at an Athens and London venue, respectively.

It will be attended by leading academics, experts, journalist and senior political officials from both countries who will discuss climate, energy, the future of work, migration and travel, as well as China’s global footprint.

Speaking to Kathimerni, Smith said the symposium has become the main forum allowing for the further deepening of bilateral ties.

This year, she added, the symposium will go one step further by looking at areas where Britain and Greece can work together to meet new challenges and shape the global agenda.