Turkish energy search could expand south of Crete, says VP

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Wednesday that his country’s seismic exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean would continue and could extend south of Crete.

“What we do is within our own continental shelf, so we are talking about outside interference in our efforts in an area for which we don’t feel the need to get permission from anyone to operate,” Oktay said in an interview with private broadcaster CNN Turk.

“Of course we can carry out exploration wherever we want and we do so. We will continue our work. The deal signed with Libya, the regions just south of Crete, are part of this.”