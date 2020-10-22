Ankara confirms testing S-400 in Sinop

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed on that Turkey had conducted tests of the Russian-made S-400 air defence systems in Sinop, stating that this was scheduled work within the contract, according to Russia’s Sputnik.

"Every purchase contract envisions tests. This is part of the acquisition program, these are purely technical activities”, Akar was quoted by the Turkish broadcaster NTV and reported by Russia’s Sputnik.

Moscow and Ankara signed a deal in 2017 for the delivery of S-400 systems. In 2019, Turkey received several S-400 batteries worth $2.5 billion.