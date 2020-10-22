Greece issues counter-Navtex as tensions rise again in east Med

The Navy Hydrographic Service (HNHS) in Heraklion, Crete, on Thursday issued its own navigational telex (NAVTEX), in response to Antalya's notice to sailors for activities it says are within the Greek continental self, in the area between the islands of Rhodes and Kastellorizo.

Greece's notice states that the Turkish activity “is unauthorised and illegal,” in an area that overlaps the Greek continental shelf.

It also said that the Herakleion Navtex station has the authority to broadcast Navtex messages in the area.

On Wednesday, Turkey's Navy said in a maritime notice that it would extend the stay of its Oruc Reis survey vessel and two other ships in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean until Oct. 27.

The vessels had previously been scheduled to work until Oct. 22.