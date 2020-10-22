PM to announce new measures in televised address

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced he would make a televised address to the nation on Thursday afternoon on the second wave of the pandemic and announce additional measures to curb its spread.

The move comes after a dramatic spike in new coronavirus infections which jumped to 865, according to health authorities on Wednesday.

“I will have the opportunity this afternoon to address the Greek people, to explain where we are and what are the additional measures we need to take,” he told President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during a meeting at the Presidential Mansion.

“We are facing the second wave of the pandemic. We are still doing better than the rest of Europe, but that is not a consolation,” he added. The address is expected at 7 p.m.

Mitsotakis was to chair a meeting of health experts on Thursday to discuss whether to impose additional restrictions to regions which have seen a dynamic increase in infections.

Possible measures being considered include a public curfew from 12.30 a.m. until 5 a.m. – with the key aim being to curb outdoor parties and gatherings – as well as the mandatory use of face masks everywhere and a possible ban on travel outside the region.