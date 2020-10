Magda Fyssa, the mother of murdered musician Pavlos Fyssas, is seen at the three-member Criminal Court of Appeals in Athens with the counsels for the plaintiffs, following the court’s ruling that the sentences imposed on the leadership of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn will not be suspended pending appeal. The killing of her son by GD member Giorgos Roupakias marked the unravelling of the former party. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]