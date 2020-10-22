WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Underground Youth Orchestra | Athens | October 27

TAGS: Music

Acclaimed Berlin-based British conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire conducts Greece’s Underground Youth Orchestra – a pioneering initiative started by a group of youngsters in their parents’ basements – at the Athens Concert Hall. The ensemble of promising young musicians and established performers will present a selection of work by Mozart, Verdi and Beethoven, starting at 8.30 p.m.  

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

