Underground Youth Orchestra | Athens | October 27

Acclaimed Berlin-based British conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire conducts Greece’s Underground Youth Orchestra – a pioneering initiative started by a group of youngsters in their parents’ basements – at the Athens Concert Hall. The ensemble of promising young musicians and established performers will present a selection of work by Mozart, Verdi and Beethoven, starting at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr