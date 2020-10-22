Katerina Polemi | Athens | October 24

Greek-Brazilian composer and performer Katerina Polemi will be appearing at the Lighthouse venue of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Saturday in a show that starts at 9 p.m. Joined by Petros Varthakouris (double bass, guitar) and Dimitris Papadopoulos (trumpet, flugelhorn), Polemi will perform highlights from her award-winning scores for theater and cinema, as well as select tracks from her studio releases and adaptations of her favorite Greek and foreign songs. For admission details, visit the SNFCC’s website, where the concert will also be streamed live.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org