Revolutions & Revolts | Athens | October 23

Celebrating the spirit of independence ahead of the 200-year anniversary of Greece’s uprising against Turkish rule, the Athens State Orchestra, with Theodosia Dokou at the piano and Phaedra Giannelou at the podium, presents “Revolutions and Revolts.” The program comprises the overture from Rossini’s “Siege of Corinth,” Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No 4 in A major, “The Italian.” Hosted by the Athens Concert Hall, the event starts at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr