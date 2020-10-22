Beethoven on Piano | Athens | October & November

The Greek National Opera’s Alternative Stage presents its fourth piano festival with a program dedicated to Beethoven. At the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), the festival will present 10 celebrated Greek pianists in five evening recitals and four emerging soloists in afternoon concerts featuring the great German composer’s 32 piano sonatas. The annual festival’s program on the Alternative Stage also includes a special concert with works by Giorgos Koumendakis which reference Beethoven’s music. Shows take place on October 23, 24, 30 and 31 and November 6 and 7. For details and tickets, visit nationalopera.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

box office tel 213.088.5700