The Jews of Corfu | Corfu | October 24 – December 18

The Jewish Museum of Greece is participating in the memorial events of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), taking place October 23-25 on the Ionian island of Corfu as part of the German Presidency of the European Union, with a temporary historical exhibition. Titled “At the Crossroads: The Jewish Community of Corfu,” the exhibition provides a glimpse at the life and traditions of the Jewish community of Corfu, which was endowed with special characteristics of multiculturalism, rarely found elsewhere. The exhibition is being held at the Latin Chapel of the Old Fortress. The site is open daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more details, visit www.jewishmuseum.org.