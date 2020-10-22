Tsipras welcomes GD trial sentencing ruling as 'victory for democracy'

Μain opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Thursday said a court’s decision to send the leadership of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn to jail is “historic for Greece and Europe” and “a victory for democracy and of the rule of law.”

Tsipras said that this vindication “was not the end” but an “incentive for a new beginning” to “dismantle all the things that give rise to fascism” and an opportunity for a “major counter-attack of the democratic world and its ideas.”

The statement came after a three-member criminal court rejected requests for the prison terms handed to leaders of Golden Dawn to be suspended.

The historic ruling concerns leader Nikos Michaloliakos, and former party lawmakers Ilias Kasidiaris, Giorgos Germenis, Ilias Panagiotaros, Yiannis Lagos, Christos Pappas and Artemis Matthaiopoulos who were sentenced to 13 years in prison this month for running a criminal organization.