Glorious Victories | Athens | To February 28

Marking the 2,500-year anniversary of the battles of Thermopylae and Salamis, the National Archaeological Museum presents “Glorious Victories: Between Myth and History,” an exhibition comprising 105 ancient artifacts and a model of a 5th century BC Athenian trireme. The aim of the show is to cast light on aspects of the Persian Wars, a turning point in ancient Greek history and the first time the Greeks defended their freedom united and in full consciousness of their national identity. For opening hours and admission details, visit www.nam.gr.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission, tel 213.214.4800