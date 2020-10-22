Five arrested in migrant trafficking attempt

Port Authorities from the western towns of Igoumenitsa and Preveza arrested five people early Thursday morning in connection with a suspected migrant trafficking operation.

Following information they received, officers found about 50 migrants, mainly families with underage children, at the Alonaki beach in the town of Parga, boarding a sailboat that was headed to Italy.

The officials arrested two Ukrainian nationals who were onboard the vessel and three more people who had transferred the migrants to the coast.

The migrants were transferred to the Igoumenitsa Port Authority.

An investigation of the incident is underway.