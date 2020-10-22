Police arrest Golden Dawn leader

Police on Thursday arrested Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos after a court refused to suspend his jail term, as well as that of other senior members, for running a criminal organization.



Six former lawmakers were sentenced to 13 years in prison on Oct. 14.



After the announcement of the decision, Michaloliakos read out the following statement outside his home in the northern Athens suburb of Pefki:

“History will vindicate us. I thank the hundreds of thousands of Greeks who stood by Golden Dawn all these years during the struggle against foreign domination.”

