Conservatives welcome GD ruling

Ruling New Democracy on Thursday welcomed a ruling by a Greek court to imprison the leadership of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn following their convictions for running the party like a criminal organization as a “historic victory for democracy.”

In a statement, the party said that the ruling “closes the lifecycle of the criminal organization,” while praising the “persistence and determination” of those who worked on the case over the previous years.

It noted that Golden Dawn had been brought to justice under a New Democracy government and that the court ruling was also announced under a New Democracy government.

The conservatives had previously blamed the former SYRIZA government over delays in the trial.

