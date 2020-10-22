Lavrov to visit Athens on Monday

Bilateral and regional issues, such as developments in the Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean, are expected to be the focus of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Greek officials during his visit to Athens on Monday, October 26.

Apart from meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, Lavrov will also hold talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the two countries will sign a memorandum on the joint Russia-Greece History Year planned for 2021.