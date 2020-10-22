NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Chios migrant camp quarantine extended

TAGS: Coronavirus, Migration

The quarantine imposed on the Vial migrant reception and identification center on the eastern Aegean island of Chios was extended to November 4, the Migration Ministry announced on Thursday.

The center has been in lockdown since October 14, after health authorities confirmed “numerous” coronavirus infections. The ministry has not specified how many camp residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

The extension was decided jointly by the ministries of Migration, Health and Citizens’ Protection.

