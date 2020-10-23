Volatility in shipping market addressed in online seminar

[InTime News]

For the second year running, S&P Global Platts’ European Shipping Seminar will discuss the volatility of the tanker, dry bulk, container, and LNG freight markets and how a tumultuous 2020 has changed the world of shipping.

In this Posidonia Week event on Monday, October 26, participants will have the opportunity to get a comprehensive economic and trade outlook, by gaining the full picture on the current state of the global economy, the ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting global trade patterns and the impact on the shipping sector.

Participants will also take a deep dive into how the tanker, container, LNG and dry bulk markets are evolving by hearing a detailed assessment of how each market is developing, the challenges they face and the opportunities out there.