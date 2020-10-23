Life in Moria refugee camp on display in London

Life in the sprawling Moria refugee and migrant camp on the Aegean island of Lesvos is explored in a video installation that is currently on display at the Imperial War Museum (IWM) in London.

Aptly titled “Life in a Camp,” the display, which was created in partnership with US broadcaster CNN, provides an intimate view of life in the Moria camp before and after it was destroyed by a massive fire in September, leaving more than 12,000 people without shelter.

The display utilizes footage from February and September and highlights the camp’s failures, from its notorious overcrowding to the lack of facilities and supplies. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee said the camp was designed to hold 2,200 people but reached more than 18,000 this year.

According to the IWM, “‘Life in a Camp’ allows visitors to experience just five minutes of what, for many, is a reality that stretches on for years.”

The video installation will run until May 24.