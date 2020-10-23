Golden Dawn’s Pappas evading arrest

Christos Pappas, Golden Dawn’s second-in-command who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for running a criminal organization, is evading arrest.

Police on Thursday unsuccessfully raided houses in Athens and Ioannina in northwestern Greece in search of Pappas after an Athens court rejected a prosecutor’s call for the leadership of Golden Dawn, and dozens of its members, to have their prison sentences suspended.

According to sources, security officials had failed to locate Pappas on October 7 after the appeals court announced its verdict.

On Thursday, Pappas’ lawyer Pericles Stavrianakis said his client had “made a conscious decision” to not turn himself in to the authorities.

