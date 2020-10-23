Turkish-flagged tanker drifting off Milos
[File photo]
The vessel, which has an 11-member crew – all Turkish nationals, is reportedly drifting in the sea area about 20 nautical miles south of the Cycladic island of Milos after suffering a mechanical failure.
A tug has been sent to tow a disabled Turkish-flagged tanker to safety in the Aegean Sea, according to reports Friday.
According to the same reports, northwestern winds up to 4 btf are blowing in the area.