Turkish-flagged tanker drifting off Milos

[File photo]

A tug has been sent to tow a disabled Turkish-flagged tanker to safety in the Aegean Sea, according to reports Friday.

The vessel, which has an 11-member crew – all Turkish nationals, is reportedly drifting in the sea area about 20 nautical miles south of the Cycladic island of Milos after suffering a mechanical failure.



According to the same reports, northwestern winds up to 4 btf are blowing in the area.

