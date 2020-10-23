NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkish-flagged tanker drifting off Milos

[File photo]

TAGS: Shipping

A tug has been sent to tow a disabled Turkish-flagged tanker to safety in the Aegean Sea, according to reports Friday.

The vessel, which has an 11-member crew – all Turkish nationals, is reportedly drifting in the sea area about 20 nautical miles south of the Cycladic island of Milos after suffering a mechanical failure.
 
According to the same reports, northwestern winds up to 4 btf are blowing in the area.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.