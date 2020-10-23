NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Erdogan says Turkey tested Russian S-400s, shrugs off US reaction

TAGS: Turkey, US, Security, Defense

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Friday that Turkey had been testing the S-400 air defense system it bought from Russia, adding that the objection from NATO ally United States on the issue did not matter.

Washington says Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 systems compromise NATO defences, and has threatened sanctions. An apparent firing test of S-400s test last week prompted a furious response from the State Department and Pentagon. [Reuters]

