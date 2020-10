The convicted members of Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party were on Friday being transferred to prison, assigned to facilities in different parts of the country.

A total of 20 members of the party, including its leadership, were to be taken to the high-security prison in Domokos, near Lamia in central Greece, a a facility also used for convicted terrorists.

The rest were to be divided between Malandrino and Trikala prisons in central Greece.