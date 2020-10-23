Archibishop urges officials to avoid large crowds on national holiday

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos called on state officials to avoid ceremonies and large gatherings on the October 28 national holiday, as the country faces the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These moments are extremely critical for Greece as the second wave of the pandemic threatens the health of many of our fellow human beings,” he told state-run news agency ANA.

“Our Church which…makes a call ahead of the liturgy for national OHI Day on October 28, and within the Archdiocese, for municipal, regional and other political officials to participate this year in a different way,” he continued and called on them to “honour the heroic sacrifices of our ancestors without taking part in official ceremonies, giving a good example in avoiding large gatherings.”

On October 28, Greece celebrates the country’s refusal to ally with the Axis powers in World War II, known as “Ochi Day.”