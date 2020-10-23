New virus infections remain above 800 for third day

New SARS-CoV-2 infections remained above 800 for a third day on Friday, reaching 841, while the total number rose to 29,057, Greek health authorities announced.

Infections broke a fresh record on Thursday with 882 new cases.

Of the new cases, 43 were imported, detected at the country’s entry points.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that 10 patients died bringing the total number of fatalities to 559. The median age of the patients who died was 79 years.

Eighty-nine patients remained intubated while another 268 have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by laboratories is 1,629,489, while EODY teams have run 48,262 rapid antigen tests.