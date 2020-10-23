Dendias to meet Lavrov on Monday

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East and Cyprus are expected to be the focus of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens on Monday.

Their meeting is scheduled at noon and will be followed by statements to the press, the foreign ministry said.

The ministers will also discuss issues relating to economic and energy cooperation and relations between the EU and Russia.

Dendias and Lavrov will also sign a joint memorandum on the organization of events relating to the historical relations between the two countries next year.