The protests and complaints against the new insolvency legislation that is being debated in Parliament are hypocritical, especially since the legal protection of homeowners has been lifted since February 2019.

The bankruptcy bill that seeks to harmonize Greek law with that which is in force in most developed economies is being ripped apart by its critics. What they fail to admit is that the new legislation offers businesses and individuals a second chance after bankruptcy.

Thousands of Greeks, stuck under the financial burdens of the past, will be able to make a fresh start. This is what matters; everything else is just noise.