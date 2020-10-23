Drifting tanker towed to Turkey's Marmaris

[Reuters]

A Turkish-flagged tanker that ran into engine problems off the coast of the southern Aegean island of Milos on Friday morning was towed to the Turkish port of Marmaris later in the day, according to reports.

The vessel, which has an 11-member crew – all Turkish nationals – was reportedly adrift some 20 nautical miles south off Milos after suffering a mechanical failure.

Weather conditions in the area were good, with winds of between 3 and 4 on the Beaufort scale, so the operation to tow the vessel back to Turkey was straightforward.