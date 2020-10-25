Seven in 10 Greeks are worried about the course of the pandemic, with the same rate expressing concern with Turkish aggression in the East Mediterranean, according to a new opinion poll, which gives ruling New Democracy an 18 percentage point lead over leftist SYRIZA.

The poll, which was carried out by the firm Pulse on behalf of Skai, found that 70 percent of respondents are concerned about the pandemic, while 73 percent expressed their concern about Turkey’s stance opposite Greece.

The crises do not appear to have dented the government’s lead over the main opposition. Asked how they would vote if elections were held now, 41.5 percent of respondents said they would support ND and 23.5 SYRIZA.

The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) was in third place with 7 percent, followed by the communist party with 6 percent and the far-right Greek Solution with 4.5 percent.