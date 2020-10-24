City of Athens envisions drastic increase of public space

Pedestrian networks, bicycle lanes, the widening of sidewalks and streets with restricted traffic are envisioned by the Athens municipality in its new "unified network of sustainable mobility" for the city center. The aim is to unify the city’s fragmented infrastructure (such as pedestrian walks) that exists today and to provide more public space. The new initiative is based primarily on the municipality’s Grand Walk project and on its sustainable urban mobility plan, which has been drafted for several years but has not been implemented. Among the aims of the scheme is the pedestrianization of 3.7 kilometers’ worth of roads. [Intime News]