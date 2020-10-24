MPs debate censure motion against finance minister

Lawmakers on Friday launched a three-day debate on a censure motion brought against Finance Minister Christos Staikouras by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras over new insolvency legislation that the leftist opposition argues would expose vulnerable mortgage holders to repossession.

The debate is to culminate on Sunday night with a vote after speeches by party leaders. The proposed regulation would replace a protection program for distressed loans on primary residences with a subsidy scheme that would ease the burden on banks.

Tsipras said it “demolishes the protection of primary homes.” The motion is unlikely to pass as it requires votes from ruling New Democracy.