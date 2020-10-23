Pentagon warns Turkey of ‘serious consequences’ after S-400 testing

Turkey’s testing of the Russian defence system “risks serious consequences” for bilateral relations with Ankara, a Pentagon spokesman said Friday.

“The US Department of Defense condemns in the strongest possible terms Turkey’s October 16 test of the S-400 air defense system – a test confirmed today by Turkish President Recep Erdogan,” said Jonathan Rath Hoffman,

chief Pentagon spokesman.

“We have been clear and unwavering in our position: an operational S-400 system is not consistent with Turkey’s commitments as a US and NATO ally. We object to Turkey’s testing of this system, which risks serious consequences for our security relationship,” he continued.

Hoffman reminded that Turkey has already been suspended from the F-35 program and reiterated that the S-400 continues to be “a significant barrier to progress elsewhere” in bilateral relations.