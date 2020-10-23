WTTC salutes reopening of British corridor to Mykonos

The World Travel and Tourism Council greeted the reopening of the so-called “island corridors” for British tourism, which includes the Greek island of Mykonos.

“The opening of ‘air corridors’ between the UK and the Canary Islands, Mykonos and the Maldives is great news for British holidaymakers and a boost for the hard-pressed travel and tourism sector,” said Gloria Guevara, WTTC president & CEO.

“Hard-working British families can enjoy relaxing in the late fall sunshine at these island holiday hotspots while hotels, bars and restaurants will all benefit from the influx of tourists. It will also bring much needed welcome news and a glimmer of hope to travel agents and tour operators up and down the UK, desperate to secure whatever business they can after a dismal summer,” she continued.

“This demonstrates that travel can resume when, through cooperation and coordination, the correct measures and protocols are in place to ensure hygienic and safe travels.”