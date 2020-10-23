Greek soccer channel for fans based abroad

Satellite TV platform Nova launched on Friday an online pay-TV sports channel, “Novasports World,” addressed to Greeks around the world and fans of Greek soccer, providing them the opportunity to watch live and on-demand all the matches of the Greek Super League, and a variety of other shows.

Novasports World will air live all Super League games, from the regular season to the playoffs and playouts, as well as the popular and fans’ favorite shows “Time of Champions” and “Super Euroleague.”

The channel will also have an archival program with more than 1,500 matches from the rich collection of Novasports channels, including special tributes, such as “Classic Zone,” “Timeline,” “Game History,” “Legend Stories,” “Novasports Moments,” “Novasports Challenge” and “Game Story.”

All Greek fans abroad will also have the opportunity to watch games of the Women’s National Soccer Team for the Euro 2021 qualifiers, as well as other matches of great Greek interest.

Novasports World broadcasts 24/7 in HD quality and is available on online.novasports.gr/en, providing flexible purchasing opportunities per game or for the entire duration of the regular season.