With most of Golden Dawn’s leadership behind bars following last week’s court ruling against the suspension of their prison sentences pending appeal, Greek authorities are seeking to ensure that all the convicted members of the neo-Nazi party are apprehended.

A key challenge is the arrest of prominent ex-lawmaker Ioannis Lagos who must have his immunity as a sitting MEP lifted if he is to be extradited from Brussels. The Supreme Court prosecutor’s office has dispatched the relevant documents for the European Parliament which is expected to consider Lagos’ case in due course.

Initially a parliamentary committee will peruse the files before the matter is put before the plenary for a vote on whether to lift his immunity.

Lagos and another five former GD MPs, including party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, were sentenced to 13 years in prison for running a criminal organization.