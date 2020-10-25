Posidonia webinar addresses safety at sea
Online
As the pandemic adds further complexity into the multifaceted issue of ship safety, Real Time Graduates and Isalos.net have joined the Posidonia webinars week program with “Safety First: Lessons learned during 2020,” a 90-minute online event, starting on Monday night at 7 p.m.
Experienced executives from the shipping industry will analyze a broad mix of safety-at-sea issues.
The digital discussion will be streamed live via the Isalos.net YouTube channel.