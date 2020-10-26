BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
New T-bill auction set for Tuesday

Greece is hoping to raise 625 million euros from the auction of 26-week treasury bills on Tuesday, the country’s Public Debt Manage Agency (PDMA) announced last Friday.

The auction will be conducted via primary dealers and the settlement date is this Friday.

The announcement follows a series of auctions during which the Greek T-bill issues were many times oversubscribed and achieved a negative interest rate.

The auction is taking place on a Tuesday this time, as Wednesday is a national holiday.

