Lloyd’s List discussion on the Covid challenges for shipping

In the context of Posidonia’s “It’s Time To Talk” series of online events that continues this week, Lloyd’s List will on Monday, starting 3 p.m. Greek time, host a digital discussion shedding light on some of the most important questions facing the shipping industry as it struggles with the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic but also strives to look beyond it.

A panel of leading names in the shipping industry will offer their views and insights on this period of increased volatility and disruptions to global trade growth.

It will strive to find answers to some of the most pressing issues challenging the industry: What has changed in the balance of risks/rewards for shipowners on Monday and is it still an industry in which owners can be confident of making money? How can the industry balance demands to reduce emissions whilst staying profitable? And will the pandemic hasten the digitalization of shipping, and how will the human element evolve in the shadow of the coronavirus?

For more information visit: posidonia-events.com.