President marks UN Day

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations on Saturday, saying that “global challenges can only be addressed through coordinated action at global level” based on international law.

“Much remains to be done, as ongoing challenges, such as hunger, conflict, growing inequality among citizens and nations, climate change, gender inequality and violence, as well as the recent Covid-19 pandemic crisis, all prove that cooperation among states is as important today as it was in 1945,” she said in her message.

Sakellaropoulou said that the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda is “the roadmap for achieving these objectives.”