Greece has demonstrated in practice that it can resolve its disputes on the basis of international law. It did so with Italy and Egypt and will now do the same with Albania.

Turkey is a country that went from a doctrine of zero problems with its neighbors to a doctrine of maximum tensions with all its neighbors.

If Ankara stopped its aggressive behavior, it would cease being the exception in a neighborhood where disputes are resolved peacefully. Unfortunately, the only way for it to see that cooperation is in its interest, is to feel that being a troublemaker comes at a cost.