Animal cruelty trial deferred to November 6

A court in Athens on Saturday deferred the trial of the man charged with stabbing a dog in the stomach earlier in the month in Nikaia, western Athens, to November 6.

Protesters had gathered outside the court on Saturday, demanding the punishment of the 54-year-old teacher who stabbed the dog, but also of a second defendant, a resident who hit the animal on the head with a broomstick while it was being attacked.

According to an eyewitness who notified the police, the school teacher had the dog in a headlock while repeatedly stabbing it with a knife in the stomach and chest area, piercing its lung.

The dog, which underwent emergency surgery, is said to be recovering at the Schisto Stray Animal Care Center in western Attica.