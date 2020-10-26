[InTime News]

Visitors to the National Gallery will be treated to some 500 works of art that have only been seen before in temporary exhibitions, as well as a new section on 20th and 21st century paintings, videos and installations when the institution reopens its doors in March following a radical renovation.

“We are not just about the easel and painting,” National Gallery-Director Marina Lambraki-Plaka told Sunday’s Kathimerini during a tour of the site. “We are a national museum and have an obligation to illustrate what is happening in the art scene.”

The National Gallery has been closed since 2013 and was originally to reopen two years later, before the scope of its renovation was radically expanded.