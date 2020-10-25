Mitsotakis slams Erdogan's insults against France's Macron

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his support for French President Emmanuel Macron in the face of insults directed against him by Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Personal insults against President Macron and hate speech targeting France by the Turkish leadership is unacceptable, fuels religious hatred and undermines peaceful coexistence," Mitsotakis tweeted Sunday evening.

France has recalled its ambassador to Turkey after Erdogan said President Macron needed mental health treatment and made other comments that the French government described as unacceptably rude.

[Kathimerini/AP]