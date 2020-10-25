Hikes in the premiums of life insurance contracts covering healthcare are on the way, as insurers are planning to employ a calculation system that will make it impossible for clients to dispute the numbers in court.



Insurance companies put the blame for the upward adjustment of charges on their customers squarely on private hospitals, that have been accused of bumping up the cost of their services when a patient has private coverage.



Several cases have been reported in the market indicting that private hospitals will charge patients without private insurance half of what they charge those with private contracts.