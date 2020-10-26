790 new coronavirus infections, 10 deaths reported on Sunday

Greece announced 790 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, of which 76 relate to known clusters and 29 were identified at entry points to the country.

The infections total 30,782 since the pandemic first broke out in Greece of whom 3,862 relate to travel abroad and 11,724 to already known cases.

Eighty-four patients are intubated in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 91.7 pct has an underlying condition or is aged 70 or more. Twenty-eight are women. So far, 272 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

In addition, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) registered another 10 deaths, bringing the pandemic's toll in Greece to 574. Of the deceased, their median age was 79 years and 96.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Also, 217 were women.

[ANA-MPA]